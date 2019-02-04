Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Franke. View Sign

LOIS GERBER FRANKE Lois Gerber Franke passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1921 in Idalia, CO to Henry and Pauline Gerber. She grew up on the back of her Arabian mare, Mamie, and earned her teacher's wrath when she rode her horse through the one-room schoolhouse. Excelling academically and winning a national poetry contest, she became one of the first of her community to go to college. WWII sent her to work in the naval shipyards in San Francisco for a Brigadier General and then to Washington DC, where she had the time of her life with her roommates. After the war, her father convinced her to complete her education at the University of Colorado. Paul R. Franke, Jr. (Dick) renewed his acquaintance by inviting her to a fraternity tea dance. They had been introduced by Lois's fighter pilot brother, John Armin, during pilot training early in the war. Lois and her "Sweet Prince," Dick, were married on April 12, 1948 in Longmont and honeymooned at Bishops Lodge in Santa Fe. Early marriage was spent fly fishing the lakes and streams and cross country skiing the peaks around Grand Lake. After her first child, Candace, was born in 1950, Lois and Dick moved to Santa Fe and built, with their own hands, what would become the family home of over 60 years. Daughter, Emily, and son, Paul, were born in 1955 and 1956. In the 1960's, Lois ran the family city planning firm, Franke & Cornell, donating the plans for Cornell Memorial Rose Garden to the City. Lois was active in Holy Faith Episcopal Church for more than 50 years, serving as Junior and Senior Warden, President of Women of the Church, Altar Guild, and Brownie Scout troop leader. Changing professions, Lois worked for the Santa Fe Public Schools, spending in excess of 20 years teaching Senior English, sponsoring the yearbook, and coaching the table tennis team at Santa Fe High School. A teaching recertification project led to publication of her book, J. Frank Torres-Crusader and Judge in 2007 when she was 85 years old. Lois was predeceased by her parents, brother, and beloved husband, Dick. She is survived by her daughters, Candace Franke Gillis (John) and Emily Franke Laskowski (Jack); son, Paul R. Franke III (Cindy); granddaughters, Abbey F. Watson (Dan) and Maddisen B. Franke; a sister-in law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, 2:15 p.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery (arrive by 2:00 p.m.). Memorial donations may be made in her name to La Vida Llena ( www.lavidallena.com ) or to a . Please visit our online guestbook for Lois at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 5, 2019

