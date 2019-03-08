Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORETTA ANGELINA ARMENTA. View Sign

LORETTA ANGELINA ARMENTA Few people knew her story, because while she never forgot where she came from, she was blessed with a grateful heart and the wisdom to let go of anything that didn't bring more light into the world. Loretta Angelina Armenta was born November 24, 1943, and departed March 6, 2019, after a courageous three-month battle with aggressive kidney cancer. Loretta was known for her advocacy for all human rights, especially those specific to the roles of women, mothers, and families. She also was respected for her business leadership and relentless dedication to those less fortunate. Loretta often told her grandchildren how lucky she had been to survive a difficult childhood of poverty and go on to experience a world she had never imagined. In their late twenties, Loretta, and husband Ray were gifted a son born with rare birth defects. Andre's struggles inspired Loretta to begin advocacy for the March of Dimes, an organization she went on to lead before moving on to leadership positions with Prudential insurance, a 15-year career as President of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and President of Qwest NM. Loretta met one-on-one with President Ronald Reagan to successfully secure legislation to support families of disabled children, advised President Bill Clinton on immigration issues and hosted President George W. Bush in Albuquerque when the Hispano Chamber opened the doors to its new home in the South Valley. Loretta lead delegations to Mexico and the USSR to share the American experience as the mother of a disabled child and community activist. She was a visionary who cared deeply about others. More than all of her accolades, Loretta will be remembered as a loving wife of 57 years to Ray Armenta; a selfless mother to Monica, Denise and Andre; the proud and devoted LaLa to grandchildren: Alejandro Armenta Vigil, Diego Armenta Vigil, Andrea and Adryana Maestas; and sons-in-law, Edward Vigil and Eddie Lucero; and dedicated former son-in-law and father of Andrea and Adryana, Paul Maestas. Loretta was preceded in death by son, Andre Armenta and brother, Joseph Sanchez. She is also survived by her mother, Flora Sanchez; two brothers, Anthony and Marvin Sanchez; and an army of cherished family members and friends. Services for Loretta will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, followed by a reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Loretta at

LORETTA ANGELINA ARMENTA Few people knew her story, because while she never forgot where she came from, she was blessed with a grateful heart and the wisdom to let go of anything that didn't bring more light into the world. Loretta Angelina Armenta was born November 24, 1943, and departed March 6, 2019, after a courageous three-month battle with aggressive kidney cancer. Loretta was known for her advocacy for all human rights, especially those specific to the roles of women, mothers, and families. She also was respected for her business leadership and relentless dedication to those less fortunate. Loretta often told her grandchildren how lucky she had been to survive a difficult childhood of poverty and go on to experience a world she had never imagined. In their late twenties, Loretta, and husband Ray were gifted a son born with rare birth defects. Andre's struggles inspired Loretta to begin advocacy for the March of Dimes, an organization she went on to lead before moving on to leadership positions with Prudential insurance, a 15-year career as President of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and President of Qwest NM. Loretta met one-on-one with President Ronald Reagan to successfully secure legislation to support families of disabled children, advised President Bill Clinton on immigration issues and hosted President George W. Bush in Albuquerque when the Hispano Chamber opened the doors to its new home in the South Valley. Loretta lead delegations to Mexico and the USSR to share the American experience as the mother of a disabled child and community activist. She was a visionary who cared deeply about others. More than all of her accolades, Loretta will be remembered as a loving wife of 57 years to Ray Armenta; a selfless mother to Monica, Denise and Andre; the proud and devoted LaLa to grandchildren: Alejandro Armenta Vigil, Diego Armenta Vigil, Andrea and Adryana Maestas; and sons-in-law, Edward Vigil and Eddie Lucero; and dedicated former son-in-law and father of Andrea and Adryana, Paul Maestas. Loretta was preceded in death by son, Andre Armenta and brother, Joseph Sanchez. She is also survived by her mother, Flora Sanchez; two brothers, Anthony and Marvin Sanchez; and an army of cherished family members and friends. Services for Loretta will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, followed by a reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Loretta at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close