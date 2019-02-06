Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCY M. ROMERO. View Sign

LUCY M. ROMERO Lucy M. Romero - Our Mom and Grandma left this world to join her husband, Ambrosio, on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born September 5, 1926 in La Trementina, New Mexico. She was a parishioner of Cristo Rey Catholic Church and a member of the La Union Protectiva Femenina, and lived on Camino Cabra most of her adult life. At the time of her passing she was living at the Vista Hermosa assisted living facility. For the last four years she lived at Sierra Vista and Vista Hermosa. The caregivers loved mom and took wonderful care of her. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son Gilbert, grandson Robert Romero, mother Isabel Romero (Bennie), and father and mother-in-law Ambrosio Sr. and Josefita Romero. Lucy is survived by her sons; Manuel Montoya (Rose), David Romero (Diane), Lorenzo Romero and ex-wife Connie, James Romero (Jeri); daughters, Isabel Godsey (Ernie), Agnes Ulibarri (Alfonso), Pat Feind (Terry), and Pauline Romero. Also surviving are her 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great granddaughters. A Rosary will be recited by the La Union Protectiva Femenina at 9:00 am Friday, February 8, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, where the mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday. Private burial will take place at a later date. Immediately following the mass, a luncheon will be served at the Women's Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail. Lucy's family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made in her name to the , New Mexico Chapter, P.O. Box 21400, Albuquerque, NM 87154. Until we meet again.See You Later Alligator! Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 7, 2019

