LYNN EDWARD BREED-SNYDER Lynn Edward Breed-Snyder, 64 years of age passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM due to advanced lung cancer. Lynn is survived by her son Ishmael Breed-Snyder of Santa Fe, Rachael L. Breed-Snyder of Los Angeles, step-mother Martha G. Breed of Annapolis, sister Deena Moore Breed of Orlando, brother Richard E. Breed III, and many beloved: in-laws, nieces, nephews, chosen family, chosen children, and her kitty Sabrina. She is preceded in death by husband Jonas Mark Snyder (2008) and sister Dudley Clark Breed. Born in Washington D.C. to parents Jane Walby Clark Breed and George Edwards Breed, Lynn grew up in Annapolis, MD where she attended Key School. At 16 Lynn met the love of her life Jonas Mark Snyder. After many adventures, they chose to settle first in Las Vegas, NM, until making their final home in Santa Fe in the mid 90's. Lynn worked in numerous fields including real estate and social services, As a consummate advocate for Human and Animal Rights. She devoted over a decade as a cherished volunteer at Casa Milagro, a therapeutic community for homeless mentally ill adults. In lieu of flowers, please continue her work by contributing to The Casa Milagro Companion Animal Fund: 49 Camino Bajo, Santa Fe, NM 87508 (505)474-7684 A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rivera Kiva Chapel- 417 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM, with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lynn's life. The family would like to thank Rachel of Ambercare Hospice and all of their staff for their warm compassionate care. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 29, 2019