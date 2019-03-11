MARY JANE GURULE 1 YEAR ANNIVERARY MARCH 31, 1954 - APRIL 1, 2018 Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts you are never gone. We think about you always. We talk about you, too. We have so many memories, but we wish we still had you. Happy Birthday! We love you and miss you very much! Daniel, Chela, Manda, Georgie, and Grandchildren
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 29, 2019