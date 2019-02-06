Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARY JO FRANK Mary Jo Frank, 63, returned home to Our Heavenly Father on January 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 19, 1955 to Dolores and Charlie Frank. She attended Santa Fe High School and Highlands University. Mary Jo retired from the State of New Mexico and Walmart. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by daughter Martinita and brother Charles. She is survived by daughter Tanya and beloved grandson Jacob, sister Martha, sister-in-law Janis, nephews Chuck and Chad, great-nephews Jack and Andy along with many relatives and friends. A special thanks to Barbara Nieto her best friend, who stuck by her during the good and bad days. The staff at Tender Heart that took such great care of her to the very end. A rosary will be held on February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santuario de Guadalupe. Her kindness and smile will be forever missed. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150

MARY JO FRANK Mary Jo Frank, 63, returned home to Our Heavenly Father on January 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 19, 1955 to Dolores and Charlie Frank. She attended Santa Fe High School and Highlands University. Mary Jo retired from the State of New Mexico and Walmart. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by daughter Martinita and brother Charles. She is survived by daughter Tanya and beloved grandson Jacob, sister Martha, sister-in-law Janis, nephews Chuck and Chad, great-nephews Jack and Andy along with many relatives and friends. A special thanks to Barbara Nieto her best friend, who stuck by her during the good and bad days. The staff at Tender Heart that took such great care of her to the very end. A rosary will be held on February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santuario de Guadalupe. Her kindness and smile will be forever missed. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150 Funeral Home Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe

3232 Cerrillos Rd

Santa Fe , NM 87507

(505) 395-9150 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close