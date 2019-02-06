MARY JO FRANK Mary Jo Frank, 63, returned home to Our Heavenly Father on January 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 19, 1955 to Dolores and Charlie Frank. She attended Santa Fe High School and Highlands University. Mary Jo retired from the State of New Mexico and Walmart. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by daughter Martinita and brother Charles. She is survived by daughter Tanya and beloved grandson Jacob, sister Martha, sister-in-law Janis, nephews Chuck and Chad, great-nephews Jack and Andy along with many relatives and friends. A special thanks to Barbara Nieto her best friend, who stuck by her during the good and bad days. The staff at Tender Heart that took such great care of her to the very end. A rosary will be held on February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santuario de Guadalupe. Her kindness and smile will be forever missed. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 7, 2019