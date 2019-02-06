MARY M. LOVATO Mary M. Lovato, born October 09, 1946, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband David Lovato; mom Carmen Montoya; siblings Shirlene and Esto; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Elvira and Salomon, and grandson Jeremy; In-laws Juan, Mayo, Eduardo and Alfred. She is survived by her daughter Debra (Travis), David, James (Kika), and John (Carmina); grandchildren Joshua, Shawn, Erica, Kimberly, JJ, Alyssa, Abby, and Santiago; Great grandchildren Star, Kaleena, Dallas, Jasiah, Jeramiah, and Nevaeh; Siblings Linda, Onofre, Rudy and Leo; In-laws Elsie, Gladys, Rose, Joyce, and Stella, and Samuel. She is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews. Mary was full of life and enjoyed the outdoors. She touched many people's lives and hearts. She is remembered for the unconditional love she had for her children and grandchildren. "We Smiled, We Laughed, We Argued, and We Disagreed, but Through it All there was Love". A Rosary will be recited on Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:00 AM with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM at the Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 1120 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM. The Family of Mary Lovato have entrusted the care of their loved one to the Rivera Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Espanola, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 9, 2019