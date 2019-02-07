NANCY LAURA SUTTON KNOUSE Nancy Laura Sutton Knouse passed away 01/30/2019 in Rio Rancho, NM after a long-term illness. She was born in York, PA on 11/29/1944 to Paul Cleveland Sutton & Leve Jane Brooks Sutton Beecroft. Nancy was the IT Manager for the Office of the State Engineer from 1991 until her retirement in 2006. She is preceded in death by both her parents, her brother David Paul Sutton and sons Manley Mark Knouse III and Michael Paul Knouse. She is survived by her siblings Betty Sutton of Orrtanna, PA, John Sutton of Coloma, MI and Ruth Hoffmaster of Wrightsville, PA, grandchildren Michael Herring of Windsor, PA and Tamika Keese of Amarillo, TX, two great grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. No service will be held at this time.

