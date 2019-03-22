Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE DENKO. View Sign

PAULINE DENKO OCTOBER 12, 1919 - MARCH 18, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt and friend, Pauline Denko. She went home with God March 18th in Santa Fe New Mexico. She was born in Trenton, NJ on October 12, 1919 to Damien and Eva Sadowski. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her Mother and Father, her brother Michael Sadowski, her sister Katherine Sadowski and her sister Olga Pipino. She spent her life dedicated to her family and Church teaching Sunday School, singing and directing the choir. Her working career was that of an office manager for an architectural firm and as a legal secretary. She will be greatly missed by her children son John Denko, wife Shirley, her daughter Tatiana Carroll, husband Robert, her son Paul Denko, wife Patricia, her grandchildren Mark Denko, Katherine Denko, Diana Carroll, Patricia Frith, Dr. Matthew Carroll, Natalie Denko and Austin Denko, and great-grandchildren Simone Carroll, Devin Carroll, Oliver Carroll and Damian Denko. She was a lifetime member of St. Vladimir Orthodox Church in Trenton and also a member of St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Trinity Antichian Orthodox Church both in Santa Fe. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 24, 2019

