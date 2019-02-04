Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Sena. View Sign

RAMON JR. (TULES) SENA Ramon Jr. (Tules) Sena, 84yrs old Born on May 9, 1934. He peacefully entered eternal life on Jan 30, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father Ramon Sr.(Tules) mother Sofia, Sister Priscilla (Pia) brothers Manuel (Tules) and Joe (Cub) Sena. Survived by his children Monica O'Hare, Eddie and Ramon III Sena. Grandchildren very special to him Shannon O'Hara, Chevelle, Armand and Marcelo Sena. Siblings, Sophia Leyba, Gertrude Lucero (Pablo) Tony Sena (Sharon) Juanita Baca (Max) Many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and loved him deeply. Ray graduated with the class of 1954 from Santa Fe High School. Served in the U.S. Army (Special Services) from 1956 to 1958. Retired from Rockwell International in 1984. Resided in Santa Fe and Palm Springs dedicating his time for 15 years teaching Tennis with the SF children's Tennis Program and Palm Springs program. Ramon was so very loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. Services and internment at the National cemetery will be announced by the family at a later date.

