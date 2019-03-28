Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona "Mona" Espinosa. View Sign

RAMONA (MONA) ESPINOSA Ramona (Mona) Espinosa - 64 passed away peacefully on the morning of March 26th surrounded by everything and everyone she loved. Mona was born in Santa Fe on October 14, 1954. Born ten weeks early, Mona was such a miracle and blessing to her family. Mona will always be remembered for her kind heart, loving and gentle soul and her amazing beauty. Her clever and quick wit were mind-blowing and complimented her remarkable sense of humor. Mona loved family get togethers, musicals, old movies, chocolate, summer camping and Elton John. Mona is preceded in death by her beloved Mother, Cleo, Father, Frank, beautiful Sister, Vita, four amazing brothers-in-law and many beloved family members. Mona is survived by her brothers, Frank (Cleo), Mike (Janette) & Kenneth (Martha), sisters Angie Barchus, Dora Archuleta, Annabelle Choo Choo Montoya (Adolfo) and many nephews and nieces and a large extended family. Mona is also survived by Priscilla Willeford and Rose Babcock. Mona retired from State Government and leaves behind many dear friends especially Aggie & Barbara. Services for Mona will be held at Santa Maria de la Paz, 11 College Ave., on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:30 AM.

RAMONA (MONA) ESPINOSA Ramona (Mona) Espinosa - 64 passed away peacefully on the morning of March 26th surrounded by everything and everyone she loved. Mona was born in Santa Fe on October 14, 1954. Born ten weeks early, Mona was such a miracle and blessing to her family. Mona will always be remembered for her kind heart, loving and gentle soul and her amazing beauty. Her clever and quick wit were mind-blowing and complimented her remarkable sense of humor. Mona loved family get togethers, musicals, old movies, chocolate, summer camping and Elton John. Mona is preceded in death by her beloved Mother, Cleo, Father, Frank, beautiful Sister, Vita, four amazing brothers-in-law and many beloved family members. Mona is survived by her brothers, Frank (Cleo), Mike (Janette) & Kenneth (Martha), sisters Angie Barchus, Dora Archuleta, Annabelle Choo Choo Montoya (Adolfo) and many nephews and nieces and a large extended family. Mona is also survived by Priscilla Willeford and Rose Babcock. Mona retired from State Government and leaves behind many dear friends especially Aggie & Barbara. Services for Mona will be held at Santa Maria de la Paz, 11 College Ave., on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:30 AM. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close