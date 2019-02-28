Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RAMONCITA CRUZ SANDOVAL BORN MARCH 19TH, 1923 Ramoncita, an artist, educator and cultural leader from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo died Wednesday, February 27th surrounded by many loved ones in the hospital in Phoenix, AZ. She was 95. Ramoncita was the youngest of five daughters of Pablo and Crucita Cruz of Ohkay Owingeh. Ramoncita was known by many as "Aunt Shine". Along with all of her artistic accomplishments as an expert artist, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend she will always be remembered by her humble nature, kind and generous heart. As a devout Catholic, she participated in the Tewa Choir, member of the Kateri Circle, and attended mass every Sunday until her death. Along with many, many awards for her embroidery, including a traditional manta that is on display at the National Museum of the American Indian, she was an accomplished artist. She was also one of the founders of the Oke Owengee Crafts Co-op. She had a booth at the SWAIA Indian Market every year until she moved to Chandler, Arizona in 2012 to live with her granddaughters Venessa and Linda and their families. She is survived by six grandchildren Carole, Francisco "Frank", Venessa, Bill, and Linda. And, many great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Sandoval, sons, William "Bill" Sandoval and Francisco "Stuka" Sandoval and four sisters, Adelaide Cruz, Piedad Antoine, Reycita Jiron, and Geronima Montoya. Reciting of the Rosary for Ramoncita is planned for Friday evening, March 1st, at the family home in Ohkay Owingeh. A Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am Saturday, March 2nd, at St. John the Baptist Church, 185 Po'Pay Ave., Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Burial to follow at the cemetery at Ohkay Owingeh.

