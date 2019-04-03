Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen Berry. View Sign

DR. ROBERT ALLEN BERRY JULY 31, 1938 - MARCH 25, 2019 Dr. Robert Allen Berry 80, took his last ride into the sunset Monday Mar. 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and passed quietly while his wife Patty, of 56 years, played the piano for him. He was a man of many talents with a BA in Arts and Sciences, an MA in Plant Pathology, and a PHD in Microbiology from New Mexico State University. His Post Doctoral work was done at the University of Dayton in Ohio. He was a dutiful husband and father of four children, John, Chris, Jamie, and Marissa. He was a true cowboy earning his living by ranching earlier in his life, a soldier serving as an intermediary between the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, a musician (saxophone and bassoon), a singer in great demand with an amazing bass voice, performing with local choral groups for decades; a fisherman, a scientist, a plant pathologist, and a professor teaching medical students for many years as Head of the Math/Science Dept. at the College of Santa Fe from 1974-78 and the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa as well as the American University of the Caribbean, Santa Fe Community College, and the Institute for Chinese Medicine in Santa Fe. Within Santa Fe and the surrounding area he was an Expert Consulting Arborist for many years, having a long association with Payne's Nursery. He was our Tree Whisperer, who shared his knowledge freely with anyone who needed it or asked. He dearly loved his trees, and his customers, who often became his friends, and he was rewarded by seeing everyone, along with the trees and plants, happy with the results of his intervention. Everything he did he did well. It was his code. Bob was a deep thinker with a brilliant mind, a dry wit, and a twinkle in his eye when you least expected it, quietly working his magic where ever he went. His aura was large and kind always looking to make things better. He so loved his family, friends and was so grateful for the love and generosity he was shown. He wasn't a hugger, but appreciated it all from where ever it came. Our family is so grateful for all the wonderful stories and gracious love and generosity that has been shared with us. He asked that in lieu of flowers a donation to one of his favorite causes would be most appropriate. He loved supporting Operation Smile, The Nature Conservancy, , St.Judes Children's Hospital, and The World Wildlife Fund. There will be a simple celebration of his life with a few close friends and family. There will be a gathering held at the Unitarian Church, 107 W Barcelona Rd, Santa Fe, NM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Also gathering will be professional landscapers, gardeners and others in the community who he shared his expertise. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

