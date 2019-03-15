Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY (CELINA) BACA. View Sign

SALLY (CELINA) BACA Sally (Celina) Baca passed away peacefully at home at the age of 82, Sally was born in Pecos NM and resided in Santa Fe. She is preceded in death by her former Husband Jose Nabor Baca, Parents Ricardo and Celia Varela, her brother Roy Varela and her beloved granddaughter, Jennifer Martinez. She is survived by sons and daughter Michael, Martin, Gilbert and Rosalba and Family, Angela and Ken, granddaughters; Erica Ariel, Phillip and Christopher and 5 great grandkids, her dog "Rusty", brother, Wilfred and Cecilia and family, sisters, Diane and Abel and family and Gloria and Jack and family. Please join the family on Monday, March 18, 2019, for a Rosary at 6:30 pm at the San Isidro Church. The funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Isidro Church; burial to follow at Memorial Gardens which will also include her granddaughter, Jennifer L. Martinez.

