SANTIAGO (JIM) ROYBAL Santiago (Jim) Roybal passed away peacefully with his son at his side at the VA Medical Center in Albuquerque on 01/11/2019. He was born in Espanola to Celestino and Ruth Roybal on December 22, 1937. Upon graduation from Santa Fe High, Santiago served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles" and is credited with over 150 jumps. Santiago was owner/operator of Roybal Carpet. In retirement he was a skilled craftsman working with stone sculpture and Spanish Colonial Furniture. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, kindness, and his wonderful sense of humor. Jim was a friend to many and will be missed by all. He is survived by his son Jimmy (Kris), granddaughters Sydney and Madison of Chandler, Arizona, his sister Addie McGarry, his brothers Lenny (Ymelda), Sammy (Tessie) and Roger (Roberta). He is also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins and his many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Lari, his brothers Toby & Waldo and his nephew Mark Valdez. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 15, 2019, 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe. Followed by a celebration of life reception, at St. Anne's Parish Hall. Inurnment services will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with military honors. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032

