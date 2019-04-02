SEFERINO M. BACA Seferino M. Baca, 72, died on March 27, 2019 while vacationing with his family. Born in Ojo Caliente, NM on February 22, 1947 to Pedro and Eloisa, he is survived by his sisters Clarabelle and Clorinda; his brother Guadalupe; his daughter Cynthia; and his grandchildren Owen, Lexi, and Gigi. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda, and his son Eugene. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Silver Star and a Purple Heart before he was honorably discharged. Seferino was a brave soldier, a loving father, and a natural comedian who will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held in June 2019 and he will be laid to rest in the Santa Fe National Cemetery with his late wife. Please visit Serefino's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com. Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory Salazar Mortuary 400 Third St SW 505-242-1133
