SHIRLEY ANN FORDHAM SEPTEMBER 19, 1948 - MARCH 12, 2019 Our Angel, Shirley Ann Fordham, passed away on March 12, 2019. Shirley is preceded in death by her mother, Marcella Fordham, and is survived by her father, Bill Fordham, brother, Dennis Fordham, and sisters, Karen Fordham and Sharon Romero (Leonard), and many nieces and nephews. Shirley's friends and caregivers of Easter Seals will miss her dearly. A private service will be held with the family. We would like to give a special thank you to Gail Mullins of Easter Seals for her care and kindness towards Shirley and our family throughout the years. Rest in perfect peace, Shirley. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY FORDHAM.
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 17, 2019