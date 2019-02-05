Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve O. Herrera. View Sign

STEVE O. HERRERA Steve O. Herrera age 70, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away Sunday February 3, 2019. Welcoming him into Heaven are his parents Arturo and Tomasita Herrera; brothers Freddie and Donald Herrera; sisters Norma and Debbie Herrera and beloved cat Booka. Steve is survived by his wife Patricia Herrera; Son Stephen Thomas Herrera (Velma), grandsons Matthew Thomas Delgadillo and Aram Noah Herrera and many more loving family members. Steve served honorably in the US





STEVE O. HERRERA Steve O. Herrera age 70, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away Sunday February 3, 2019. Welcoming him into Heaven are his parents Arturo and Tomasita Herrera; brothers Freddie and Donald Herrera; sisters Norma and Debbie Herrera and beloved cat Booka. Steve is survived by his wife Patricia Herrera; Son Stephen Thomas Herrera (Velma), grandsons Matthew Thomas Delgadillo and Aram Noah Herrera and many more loving family members. Steve served honorably in the US Army as a Military Policeman for 5 years and then moved on to the New Mexico State Police where he served the state of New Mexico for 29 years and retired as a Captain in the Narcotics Bureau. He was publicly recognized for his work and accomplishments on the 1980 NM prison riot investigation as well as his many drug seizures. He held many positions in the State Police including the Uniform Bureau, Governors Security Bureau, Criminal Division, Special Operations and the Fleet Bureau. After retiring from the NMSP he worked at the Valles Caldera Preserve as a hunt manager/coordinator. He loved being around all the hunters and assisting them in any way he could. He loved the Valles Caldera and enjoyed the land and his co-workers. Steve also on occasion worked as security detail during the legislative sessions at the New Mexico State Capitol. He was a real cowboy who enjoyed working with cattle and horses and truly loved the rancher's life. He was an avid outdoorsman who thrived on being in the wilderness whether it was hunting, camping, fishing or just hiking. He took many of his family members on his outdoor excursions and created lasting memories and life lessons for all. His favorite motto was "Confidence is silent and insecurity is loud". Steve always commanded a presence any time he would enter the room whether it was his heavy starched-military creased pants/shirt, spit shined boots or sweet smelling cologne accompanied with his warm smile, he would light up any venue. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 8th, 2019 followed by Mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Agua Fria St. The family will inter Steve's cremains at a private ceremony on a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that a donation to the following "gofundme" be made in Steve's name: www.gofundme.com/nancys-journey-to-defeat-cancer The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the following: Tomasita with Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care and The Cancer Care team at the Presbyterian Cancer Center in Rio Rancho. Honorary Pall Bearers: Anthony Lucero, Mark Romero, Fernando Herrera, Marc Anthony Romero, Aaron Romero, Vince Dominguez. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close