TONY J. ARMIJO JUAN ANTONIO DE MAGDALENA Tony J. Armijo "Juan Antonio de Magdalena", 74, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tony lived a full life and helped many people along the way. He was known for his charismatic personality and ability to use humor to make others laugh. He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia; parents Justiniano and Rosalina Armijo and his sister, Tina Maez. He is survived by his children Deborah (Marcus) Weaver, Magdalene Manzanares, Bernadette (Nathan) Larason, Justy(Tanya) Armijo and Tonio Armijo; twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. He is one of nine siblings and has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed. A Rosary will be recited on March 28, 2019 at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque, New Mexico at 6:30 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on March 30, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Magdalena, New Mexico at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Magdalena Cemetery. The eulogy will be given at 9:45 am before the Mass. The family would like to welcome everyone to join together for refreshments at the Magdalena church parish hall immediately following the service.

