TRINIDAD (TRINI) GARCIA SHELTON Omitted from previous obituary is her loving son Mark Shelton. Trinidad's family would like to take this time to thank the many Nieces and family members that have helped during this difficult time of our loss of our beloved Trinidad. Special thanks to the Nursing staff and Doctors at Amber Care Hospice and the staff of Berardinelli Family Funeral Services for their compassionate care and support. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00am at Cristo Rey Church on Wednesday the 6th of February, 2019 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at the same Church. Burial will be on Thursday the 7th of February, 2019 at 1:00pm at Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 6, 2019