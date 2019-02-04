Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trinidad Shelton. View Sign

TRINIDAD (TRINI) GARCIA SHELTON Trinidad (Trini) Garcia Shelton, 89, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 31, 2019 at home of her brother, Julio J. Garcia and his wife, Rosina, in Rio Rancho, NM. Trinidad was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Brito Garcia and Julianita Ortiz de Garcia; brothers, Julio Grande Garcia, Remigio Garcia (Nepomocena), George Garcia (Victoria), Antonio Garcia (Isabelle); sisters, Ramona G. Fischer (Eddie), Soledad G. Moya (Carlos), Agnes G. Mayer, Dorothy Garcia; nephews, Carlos David Moya, Louie Garcia; nieces, Rachel Fischer, Karmella Fischer; brothers-in-law, Joe M. Baca, Phil Ulibarri. She is survived by her sisters, Elena (Helen) Baca, Eustacia Ulibarri; her brother Julio J and his wife Rosina R. Garcia; the Sue Ann Holmes and many relatives and friends. Trinidad was a member of the Cristo Rey Church Alter Society. Serving as pallbearers are Lorenzo Ulibarri, Robert Quintana, William Mayer, Derek Martinez, Josh Martinez and Jaden Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are all her nieces and nephews. The Holy Rosary will be recited by the Caballeros De Vargas at 9am at Cristo Rey Church, 1120 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10am. Committal services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery at 49 Mount Carmen Rd, Santa Fe, NM. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

TRINIDAD (TRINI) GARCIA SHELTON Trinidad (Trini) Garcia Shelton, 89, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 31, 2019 at home of her brother, Julio J. Garcia and his wife, Rosina, in Rio Rancho, NM. Trinidad was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Brito Garcia and Julianita Ortiz de Garcia; brothers, Julio Grande Garcia, Remigio Garcia (Nepomocena), George Garcia (Victoria), Antonio Garcia (Isabelle); sisters, Ramona G. Fischer (Eddie), Soledad G. Moya (Carlos), Agnes G. Mayer, Dorothy Garcia; nephews, Carlos David Moya, Louie Garcia; nieces, Rachel Fischer, Karmella Fischer; brothers-in-law, Joe M. Baca, Phil Ulibarri. She is survived by her sisters, Elena (Helen) Baca, Eustacia Ulibarri; her brother Julio J and his wife Rosina R. Garcia; the Sue Ann Holmes and many relatives and friends. Trinidad was a member of the Cristo Rey Church Alter Society. Serving as pallbearers are Lorenzo Ulibarri, Robert Quintana, William Mayer, Derek Martinez, Josh Martinez and Jaden Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are all her nieces and nephews. The Holy Rosary will be recited by the Caballeros De Vargas at 9am at Cristo Rey Church, 1120 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10am. Committal services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery at 49 Mount Carmen Rd, Santa Fe, NM. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close