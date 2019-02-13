|
RYE - Anne Hankinson Kern, 88, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Webster of Rye. She was born August 17, 1930 in Orange, N.J., the third child of the late Kenneth Raymond Hankinson and Audrey Lee Hankinson.
Anne's family lived in Maplewood, N.J., where she attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, graduating in 1948. Anne attended Skidmore College, graduating in 1952.
While at Skidmore, Anne, visited Colgate University, where she met her husband, William Richard Kern (Dick). Anne and Dick were married on December 21, 1952 in Summit, N.J. While stationed at Fort Devens, Mass., their first son, John Sayres Kern was born on September 23, 1954. After Dick left the Army, he and Anne purchased their first home in Rosemont, Pa., in July of 1955. On November 27, 1955, their second son, Edward Richard Kern (Ted) was born. Their third son, David Stewart Kern was born on December 13, 1960.
In 1970 Anne and Dick moved to Mountain Lakes, N.J. to be closer to the Dick's new job in Rutherford. A new opportunity called Anne and Dick to Evansville, Ind., in late summer of 1978. They lived in Evansville until 1984 when they moved to Greenwich, Conn. Upon retiring in 1994, they moved to New Castle, N.H., where they lived together until Dick's death in 2009. Anne continued to live in their home until August of 2016, when she moved to Webster at Rye, Rye, N.H.
Anne introduced Dick to Boothbay, Maine, where they rented houses, for summer vacations until they purchased their own on Ocean Point, in 1991. Anne's love of gardening, playing tennis, shopping in Boothbay Harbor and boating with family and friends were the mainstays of her vacations in Boothbay.
She is survived by her son John S. Kern and his wife Sharon of SLC, Utah; her daughter-in-law Ginny Kern of South Portland, Maine; her son David S. Kern and his wife Sue of Merrimac, Mass.; her grandchildren Emily Kern of Missoula, Mont., Tucker Kern of SLC, Utah, Sam Kern of Kalamazoo, Mich., Grant Kern and Jennifer Kern of S. Portland, Maine and Jack Kern of SLC, Utah, Caroline Kern and Sarah Kern of Merrimac, Mass.; extended family and friends.
Anne was predeceased by her husband, William Richard Kern, Jr. and her son Edward Richard Kern.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held this summer at Ocean Point, Maine.
In lieu of flowers donations in Anne's memory can be made to: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, ME 04537. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019