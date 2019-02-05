|
PORTSMOUTH - Arnold L. Fishbein, 90, of Portsmouth, N.H., and Boca Raton, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Hospice By the Sea, Boca Raton, Fla. He was born on October 14, 1928 in Haverhill, Mass., the son of David and Lena (Bord) Fishbein.
He grew up in Haverhill, and graduated from Haverhill High School in 1946. He attended and graduated from Norwich University with the class of 1950, and attended Boston University Law School prior to deciding to pursue a career in retail clothing.
Arnold was married and moved to Portsmouth in 1954, when the family business, Hudsons, opened a second store. For more than 40 years he was a familiar figure on Congress Street. Many of his customers, not knowing his real name, affectionately referred to Arnold as," Mr. Hudson".
From the moment he opened the store, until his retirement, he was fully invested in the City of Portsmouth, and particularly the downtown. Arnold was active in the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the original Market Square Day Committee. Upon his retirement, he volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce for several years.
Arnold had an integral part in the urban renewal project in Portsmouth in the early 1970's. He developed and was co-owner of the Worth Building, and was co-owner of the thirteen historic homes collectively known as "The Hill."
Arnold enjoyed golf with family and friends, and was a long time member of Portsmouth Country Club, and Boca Lago Country Club. He was a member, and past president of Temple Israel.
Arnold was a loving husband, brother, father, "Grandpa", and "Zayde", and to all who had the privilege of knowing him, a true gentleman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Naomi (Partoll) Fishbein; his children, Dr. James Fishbein and his wife Myra of Greenland, N.H., Daniel Fishbein and his wife Belinda of Dover, N.H., and Sue Ellen Williamson and her husband Russell of Ooltewah, Tenn. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer (Ira) Lehrer of Greenland, N.H., Morgan (Greg) Henneman of Belair, Md., Jillian (Michael) Gibson of Hamden, Conn., Alex (Veronica) Johannsen of San Antonio, Texas, Kyle (Amy) Johannsen of Clarkston, Ga., and Jaclyn Johannsen of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and five great-grandchildren, Alec and Jack Lehrer, Avery and Caroline Henneman, and Charles Gibson. Arnold is also survived by a brother, Elliott (Shirley) Fishbein of Portsmouth, N.H.; a sister, Sandra Channen of Andover, Mass.; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Jerome Fishbein.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth, N.H., on Friday February 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after at the Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road, Portsmouth, N.H. Shiva will be observed at the home of James Fishbein, 41 Windsor Green Rd., Greenland, N.H., on Sunday, February 10, 2019 and Monday, February 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., both days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnold's memory may be made to Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
