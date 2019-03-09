|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Barbara Irene Franz Beaule, 75, of North Hampton, New Hampshire passed away at home on Friday, February 22, 2019 with her family by her side.
Barbara was born July 25, 1943 in Lewiston, Maine to parents Richard Oscar Franz and Marjorie Violet French Franz. The daughter of an Air Force pilot, Barbara's lived in various regions across the country and overseas in Japan. She had deep roots in Maine spending childhood summers with her grandparents in Winthrop. Her family eventually settled in Bedford, New Hampshire when Barbara was seventeen.
She graduated from Manchester West High School. She studied music at University of New Hampshire for two years until she met her husband, Bob. Married in 1964, they settled in Goffstown, where they raised their two children. Barbara and her husband finally settled at the seacoast in North Hampton.
Barbara worked at Elliot Hospital as Assistant Director of Medical Records for 19 years and at the Hitchcock Clinic for six years. She enjoyed many creative pursuits including sewing, quilting, crocheting, and beading and had a natural talent for design. She loved being out on the water canoeing, sailing, cruising or enjoying the beauty of nature while tending to her gardens, visiting flower shows or strolling public gardens.
Barbara's great love was her family. She felt like a woman who had everything because of her family. She adored each of her four grandchildren. Barbara had three very special friendships of over fifty years and cherished each one.
Barbara is survived by her devoted family: Husband Robert H. Beaule of North Hampton, New Hampshire; daughter Jennifer L. and son in-law James Stenberg of Portland, Maine; son Scott R. Beaule of Hooksett, New Hampshire; grandchildren Kaitlin A. Stenberg of Portland, Maine; Hannah M. Stenberg of Brighton, Massachusetts; Lauren E. Beaule of Lakeland, Florida; Alex R. Beaule of Goffstown, New Hampshire; and brother Michael D. Franz of Montevideo, Uruguay.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1-5 p.m., at Wentworth By the Sea, 588 Wentworth Rd., New Castle, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019