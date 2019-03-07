|
|
WELLS, Maine – Mrs. Carole Ann (Bickford) (Porcaro) Breda, 84, of Wells, Maine, beloved wife of the late Julio "Leo" T. Breda, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Portsmouth Medical Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Born December 2, 1934 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Leland C. and Lillian (Kingston) Bickford. She was raised and educated in Northfield, Vt. and Medford. She attended both Medford High School and Sargent College.
Her most memorable earlier accomplishments included modeling in Parade Magazine, skating performances with the Ice Chips at the old Boston Garden, being an instructor at the Sargent Summer Camp in Peterborough, N.H., and Librarian at the Our Lady of the Assumption School in Lynnfield, where she was responsible for the procurement of several grants for the school.
She was also employed by Fermoyle Drug of Boston where she worked hand in hand with her beloved Leo.
In later years when she moved to Wells Beach, Maine, where she spent most of her summers, she belonged to the Wells and Ogunquit Center at Moody, and York Hospital Heart Health, and she was elated to be involved in the passing of a density law to protect her beloved Wells Beach.
She was pre-deceased by her first husband, David Porcaro, her husband Julio "Leo" Breda, her son, David Porcaro, her daughters, Susan Porcaro, Carole Ann "Dee Dee" Corbelle and her brother Leland W. Bickford, her sister, Betty Jane Buckford, Genevieve Paste and Mary Sorrenti.
Carole is survived by her daughters, Donna Gibbs of Middleton and Mary Porcaro of Lynn; her grandchildren, Steven Gibbs and his wife Cindy of Topsfield, Daniel Gibbs and his wife Patricia of Chicago and Michael, Nicole and Matthew Corbelle, her step-children, Francine Farley and Leon Breda, her step-grandchildren, Michael and Robert Breda-Harvey, Nicholas and Jillian Ayers, her cherished sister, Dina Goss of Hampstead, N.H. and dear friends, Bea DerAnanian and Cheryl Vigliotta and Gayle Mattivelo of Wells, Maine, and several nieces and nephews.
Carole loved her garden, her home by the shore in Wells and the Maine way of life. She wishes all God's love and peace of which she knew full well.
A funeral service was held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Danvers, on Tuesday, March 5. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to Coaches vs Cancer of the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019