EXETER, N.H. - Caroline L. Michaud, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. after a period of declining health. She was born May 24, 1930 in Revere, Mass., daughter of the late Leo Lowry and Ardella (Montgomery) Lowry.
Caroline grew up on Green Hill Road in Barrington, N.H. in the "Brick Ends" home and she was one of eight children in her family. She graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of 1949. On Oct. 23, 1949, she married Robert Michaud, affectionately known as "Bob" and they resided for many years in Exeter, N.H. on Newfields Road. For over 30 years, Caroline owned and operated Michaud's Nurseries and Greenhouse, and she worked as an LNA assistant for 40 years mainly at Exeter Healthcare retiring in 2012. Caroline was very active in numerous organizations. She was a longtime member of The Congregational Church of Exeter, a life member which she joined in 1947 of the VFW Auxiliary, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post# 250 in Tryon, NC, former member of the Exeter Garden Club where she was very instrumental in the beautification project and mosquito control, and she was a multiple league candlepin bowler at Exeter Lanes.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob who died in 1990, a grandson, Jacob Carter, six siblings, Betty, Montgomery, Kenneth, William, Muriel and Fay.
Caroline is survived by her son, Kent Michaud, daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Bevin Corbin, grandchildren, Caitlin Collins and her husband, Anthony Collins, Mayly Telula Michaud, Josh Carter and his wife, Inga and their children Lilian and Douglas, Charity Carter and her wife, Kate Dawson, one step-grandson, Christopher Carter and his family, brother and sister-in-law, Ellis and Beverly Lowry, a sister-in-law, Madeline Lowry, in laws including Rev. Wayne Nelson who will be co-officiating the service and Lillian Michaud and David Michaud, many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H.
The funeral service will follow on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery, Exeter, N.H.
Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019