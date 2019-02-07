|
NORTH HAMPTON - Charles Kevin Inglis, 65, of North Hampton, passed away peacefully in his own home on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born in Exeter on April 28, 1953, one of seven sons of the late Ralph and Louise (Peabody) Inglis.
Charles was known to friends and family as "Kevin", and could be regularly found tinkering with electronics, bikes or cars. His favorite pastime was finding rare and fun collectables at thrift stores for his family, especially his grandchildren. In his younger days, he enjoyed camping, fishing and playing games with his sons. Kevin's friends remember him fondly as the type of person who would help in any way he could, and many would liken him to that of a brother.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his brothers, Michael and Randy. He is survived by his brothers, Bruce, Wayne, Peter and Jeff Inglis; his son Charles Jr. and his beautiful family; his son Erick and his wife Kari of Farmington; and his youngest son, Craig and his wife Jessica of Albany, Georgia. Kevin is also survived by six wonderful young grandchildren.
SERVICES: Per Kevin's wishes, there will be no funeral services, however, his Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019