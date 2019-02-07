|
WELLS – Cleora L. (Chapman) Knowlton, 82, of Wells passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late John A. Knowlton (March 8, 2013).
She was born in Dresden, Maine on July 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Clifton and Pearl (Paris) Chapman. She grew up in Dresden, attending local area schools. She moved to Wells in 1970.
Cleora enjoyed knitting and crocheting as well as reading a good novel and putting together puzzles. She also spent time watching stock car racing, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. She could also be found tending to her vegetable garden.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin Knowlton and his wife Editha, John "Tommy" Knowlton and his wife Helen, and David Knowlton. She also leaves seven grandchildren Alden, Ashley, Danielle, Brandy, Kaitlynn, Jilltanith, and Bret; a great-granddaughter Aviana; as well as three sisters, Roseline Bennett, Martha Ames, and Waneta Gagne. She also was the sister of the late Robert Chapman who passed away in 2013.
Per her request, there will be no services.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019