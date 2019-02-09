Services J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603) 436-1702 For more information about Clinton Springer Clinton H. Springer

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers NEW CASTLE - Clinton H. Springer passed peacefully at his home in New Castle, N.H. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, just short of his 94th birthday.



Clint was born on Feb. 18, 1925 in New Haven, Conn. the son of Marion (Sherman) Springer and Franklin H. Springer. He graduated from Classical High School in Providence, R.I. in 1942. He studied at MIT as a member of the U.S. Navy in the V-12 program. He graduated in 1945 with a B.S. in naval architecture.



After World War II, he was employed as an engineer at Firemen's Mutual Insurance Company.



Clint served in the U.S. Naval Reserve with the rank of lieutenant commander and was called back into the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was posted at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. It was during this period that he met the love of his life, Francesca Judkins. They were married in 1952 and established their first home in New Castle.



After his active military service ended, Clint and Fran moved to Tarrytown, N.Y. and he resumed his employment with Fireman's in Manhattan. After a couple of years, they moved to Stamford, Conn. where their three children started school and where both Clint and Francesca were active in school, church and civic organizations. Clint served in the Naval Reserve until 1965 and was a strong supporter of the Navy and the Naval Reserve throughout the rest of his life.



Clint and Fran returned to New Castle in 1971. Clint continued to work for the successor to Fireman's, Allendale Mutual Insurance Company, first in Boston and then in Johnston, R.I. While he started as an engineer nobody who knew him would be surprised to learn that his true talent was in sales, and when he retired in 1987 he held the position of vice president of sales with worldwide scope.



Clint made lasting friendships throughout his life, both in the U.S. and in Europe. He and Fran traveled frequently after his retirement.



His activities with the sailing club The Corinthians expanded his sailing world. Clint made many new sailing friends both American and British. He began regular trips to the UK where he enjoyed sailing, and where he was a member of the Little Ship Club. He was looking forward to seeing his British friends again in a few weeks.



He loved sports of all kinds and all levels and was a long-time season ticket holder of the Boston Red Sox and the UNH men's hockey team. The day before his passing he took the train to Boston to watch the Beanpot Tournament.



Fran and Clint were just as busy after his retirement as they were before. Clint served in New Castle town government as selectman for nine years and on other town boards. He was the long-time treasurer of the New Castle Congregational Church. He was on the board of the Warner House Museum for many years. He was a long-time proprietor of the Portsmouth Athenaeum and a member of the Federal Fire Society. He actively supported many other community, educational and charitable organizations.



Clint is survived by Fran, his wife of 66 years, his three children, Curt Springer, Betsy Springer and her husband Larry Schembri, Jon Springer and his wife Karen, four grandchildren, Joanna Schembri, Frankie Schembri, Cam Springer and Alicia Springer, five nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Anne Springer.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home -Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. on Friday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the New Castle Congregational Church, 65 Main Street, New Castle, N.H. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. At Clint's request, interment with military honors will be scheduled in the summer to be able to include relatives and friends who cannot participate at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Castle Congregational Church, PO Box 395, New Castle NH 03854.



For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries