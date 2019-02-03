|
JONESPORT, Maine - Dale von Prief Fardelmann, M. D., 91, of Jonesport, Maine died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Born 1927 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Adolf von Prief Fardelmann, M. D. and Mildred Fisher Fardelmann.
Dale practiced urology for 30 years in Portsmouth, N.H. and 22 years in Machias/Calais, Maine. He was cited by the Maine Medical Association for 50 years devoted to the service of the public in the practice of medicine. While medicine engulfed him, his biggest passion outside of medicine was time spent on the water.
Left to cherish the memories of Dale is his wife Jean of Jonesport, son George E. Fardelmann (Jan) of Portland, Ore., son James vP. Fardelmann (Karin) of Dover, N.H., four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, four nieces and one nephew.
Dale was predeceased by his sister Margaret F. Weidmann, daughters Shelly C. Fardelmann and Mary F. Olson, son-in-law Scott E. Olson and a grandchild.
Services will be private for the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019