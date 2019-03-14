|
Daniel F. Bridges of Wells Beach, Maine and longtime resident of both Belmont and Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Born June 1, 1938, beloved husband of the late Sally (Bridger) Bridges, father to Amy (Bridges) Madden of Wellesley, her husband Ted Madden, and grandfather to his grandchildren, Emery, Molly, Daniel and Tommy. He loved nothing more than to spend time in Maine with them, proudly attend their sporting events and share his sense of humor with them. Brother of the late William Bridges and Uncle Dan to his nieces, their children and many special cousins.
A teacher at Belmont Hill School from 1968-2001, and Director of Admissions for 25 of those years, he offered wise counsel, mentorship and friendship to generations of faculty and students. After his retirement he devoted hundreds of volunteer hours to VNA Hospice Care, The Immigrant Learning Center, MGH's Chaplin program and in many other ways. He had a gift of showing friendship and conversation to people at a time in their lives when it was most needed.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Belmont Hill School Chapel on Sunday, March 31 at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's honor may be made to the Belmont Hill School - Daniel Bridges Fund for faculty development or to House. www.caredimensions.org
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019