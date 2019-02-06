Home

J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Daniel W. Jelley


1982 - 2019
Daniel W. Jelley Obituary
BOSCAWEN - Daniel W. Jelley passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 due to car accident after hitting black ice. He was born on October 11, 1982 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Renate E. Plitzko and Wayne H. Jelley of Dover.

Daniel attended Portsmouth schools.

Daniel enjoyed hiking, crystal collecting, hip hop music, helping others and spending time with his family, especially his children.

Besides his parents, Daniel is survived by his girlfriend Meagan Dufault, two sons Carter and Cameron Jelley, and brother Christopher Jelley.

Daniel will be missed by many friends and family members

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/daniel-jelley-funeral-amp-family-support-fund. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
