BOSCAWEN - Daniel W. Jelley passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 due to car accident after hitting black ice. He was born on October 11, 1982 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Renate E. Plitzko and Wayne H. Jelley of Dover.
Daniel attended Portsmouth schools.
Daniel enjoyed hiking, crystal collecting, hip hop music, helping others and spending time with his family, especially his children.
Besides his parents, Daniel is survived by his girlfriend Meagan Dufault, two sons Carter and Cameron Jelley, and brother Christopher Jelley.
Daniel will be missed by many friends and family members
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/daniel-jelley-funeral-amp-family-support-fund. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019