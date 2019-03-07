|
BURGAW, N.C. - Donna Mae Barlow, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at The Laurels of Burgaw, North Carolina. She was surrounded by her loving son Kenneth T. Barlow Sr. and daughter Karlene A. Tomassetti.
Donna was born November 18, 1939 in Washburn, Maine. She was predeceased in death by her grandparents, Harry Duncan and Josephine Duncan (English), her parents, World War II Veteran Ernest R. Conroy and Marjorie A. Conroy (Duncan), and her brother a Vietnam Veteran, Allen R. Conroy, her niece Ronnette L. Reinhart, and William O. Barlow.
Surviving Donna is her sister, Carol L. Chapman (Conroy) of Lancaster, Pa., as well as her three children, daughters, Kimberly R. Giorgio (Giorgio) of Rochester, N.H. and Karlene A. Tomassetti (Dean) of Burgaw, N.C., a son, Kenneth T. Barlow Sr. (Tracy) of New Bern, N.C.; grandchildren Barry S. Lane (Liesl), Joshua M. Lane, K. Thomas Barlow Jr. (Courtney), Katherine J. Barlow, Jonathan R. Barlow, Brittany T. Frias, Robert Lane (Angela), Timothy Lane, Arthur Lane. Nephew Jere Chapman (Peg), two great nieces Elizabeth and Gabrielle and two great nephews, James Reinhart (Melissa), Christopher Reinhart (Meredith); great-grandchildren Fisher Lee and Raleigh Jones (Thomas and Courtney) and Cashman Steel (Barry and Liesl). Donna loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and would light up every time she saw them or spoke about them and will always be Grammy to them.
