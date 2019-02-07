|
|
HAMPTON - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Hogan, 86, of Hampton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born June 7, 1932 in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of the late John Brogan and Florence (Brodeur) Brogan Cacciola.
Dottie graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School with the Class of 1949. She was employed as a security officer for the Department of Defense and Shielding Systems Corporation involved in the design and building of the stealth bomber.
Dottie was a faithful communicant of St. Theresa Church in Rye Beach, an avid Red Sox fan, an opera lover and enjoyed playing Bridge.
She leaves five children, Carolyn Koenig, Paul J. Hogan, Jr. and his wife Jeannie, Janet Carroll and her husband Tom, Laura Hogan and her husband Christopher Smith and Philip Hogan, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, at the St. Theresa Parish Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach. Burial will follow in the Center Cemetery, North Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church OutReach Program, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dottie's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019