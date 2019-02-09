|
CHICHESTER, N.H. - Edwin Newell Sanborn 3rd, affectionately known as "Ted," beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
He was born on April 8,1934 in Concord, N.H., the only child of Genevieve ( Kelley ) and Edwin N. Sanborn, Jr.
He leaves his cherished wife Virginia "Ginger" ( Beck ) Sanborn of 64 years. Ted and his wife Ginger resided at their beloved home in Chichester for 60 years, and spent the past 23 winters at their home in Bay Indies Resort, Venice, Florida where he served as President of the New England Club, enjoying his many friends and activities in the area. For 25 years the family enjoyed summers in their cottage on Suncook Lake, Barnstead, N.H., boating, swimming and entertaining and enjoyed their cabin for hunting, fishing and snowmobiling in Dixie's Grant, N.H.
Ted was a proud, long standing member of the Grand Lodge of NH, F&AM as a Master Mason in good standing of Blazing Star Eureka Lodge No. 11, Concord, N.H., and a revered 50 year member of the Bektash Shriners of Concord, N.H. He served as an active member of many Concord community and New Hampshire boards and associations.
Ted graduated from Concord High School in 1953, attended The Tilton School in Tilton, N.H. and he continued his education in banking and finance for the next 30 years.
In 1960 Ted became affiliated with the Indian Head Bank in Nashua, N.H. He then transferred as Vice President to the branch in Exeter, N.H. In 1972, he was instrumental with the opening of Indian Head Bank in Concord, N.H. In 1986 the bank was acquired by Fleet Bank, then Bank of America, from which he retired in 1990.
After his retirement from banking,Ted realized a passion for antique and classic cars, acquiring many over the years. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Venice Florida Region AACA, Granite Region NH AACA, Packard Club of America, the Mercedes Benz Club of America, Maine Obsolete Automobile League, past president of the Profile Automobile League. He enjoyed touring and the camaraderie of many antique and classic automobile devotees.
He dearly loved his three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter, Virginia Robin Sanborn Carter, of Allenstown, N.H., her children, Elisabeth Camilla Sanborn Moody, Courtney Heather Sanborn Moody, Taylor Logan Sanborn Bonner; daughter, Sarah Anne Perry of Chichester, N.H., her sons Joshua Ian Bourdeau, Tyler Andrew Shaw; and son, Timothy Edwin Sanborn of Rye, N.H., his sons Timothy Edwin Beck Sanborn, Michael Edwin Ryan Sanborn.
He also leaves three great grandchildren, Mercedes Alexis Majestro, Mathias Alexander Libby, Aaron Marcus DeFlorio.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Alexander Brooks Sanborn Moody in 1999.
To share a memory, please send contributions to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or the .
