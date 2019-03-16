|
SHARON - Elizabeth Ester Fenderson Griggs (Goldman), 67, of Sharon, N.H. and LaBelle, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Lehigh Acres Hospital in Lehigh, Florida.
Beth was born on September 30, 1951 in Stoneham, Mass., and grew up in Exeter, N.H., then remained in the seacoast area until she graduated with a BA from UNH. After college, she left the area for her husbands work but later returned to Exeter to raise her family and attend UNH again where she received a Master's Degree in 1990. Beth was a special education teacher at Timberlane Regional School until she retired in 2016.
Beth was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt and friend. She was a fierce advocate for children with developmental disabilities. She loved to relax outside on warm sunny days and her favorite times were when she was with her family and friends.
Beth is survived by her loving husband Steve and two sons; Adam Fellman and his wife Vanessa of Newmarket, and Nathan Fellman and his wife Kim of Austin Texas. Her twin brother Bobby Goldman and his wife Karen; her sisters Kim Pelletier and Mary Douglas; stepchildren Kristen Fenderson, and Kelley Fenderson Allen, also survive her.
Beth also leaves behind seven grandchildren that she adored as well as her nephews, nieces and many dear friends. Beth will always be fondly remembered and missed by all.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to "A Celebration of Life" service for Beth to be held at the Club Room at the Exeter Mill, 6 Chestnut St., Exeter, N.H., on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 www.dana-farber.org/gift so they can continue research on CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) and Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019