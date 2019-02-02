|
SEABROOK - Faye M. Perkins-Santos, 54, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born on November 23, 1964 in Newburyport, Mass., a daughter of Debra J. (Blanchard) Perkins of Seabrook and the late Leonard Perkins of Seabrook.
Faye was always smiling and happy and enjoyed being with people. She was always on the go and stayed busy helping her family and many friends whenever they were in need. Faye was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. Times spent with those she loved were the happiest times of her life. Faye was kind and caring and her children and grandchildren filled her life with joy. Her hobby was photography and she was always thinking of new ways to present her photos. Faye loved animals especially her dogs.
Faye is survived by her husband Robert Santos; her sons, Russell Eaton, Jr. of Seabrook and Austin Santos of Brentwood; her daughters, Angela Santos and her partner Marty Gosselin of Candia, Ana Becker and her husband Chris of Nashua and Sophia Santos of Azores, Portugal; and her grandchildren, Russell Eaton III, Kason Van Amburgh and Emma Jane Becker. She also leaves her sister, Christine George and her husband, Tim of Natick, Mass., and their son Sean; her brother, Leonard F. Perkins, Jr. of Seabrook; her biological father, Charlie Brown; her good friend Jeffrey Abrahams; and many cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will follow the visitation starting at 4 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Faye's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019