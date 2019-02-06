|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Inez D. Jones, 76, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover. Inez was born in Chesapeake, Va., on September 18, 1942, a daughter of the late James Jones and Alberta Hopper.
Inez spent her youth in Virginia and settled in Portsmouth in the 1970s to raise her family. She was a Licensed Nursing Assistant and had worked in the medical field at a number of facilities throughout the area.
She was a kind, gentle and caring woman who loved people and had many dear friends. Inez especially enjoyed her Friday lunches with the girls at Dinnerhorn and many other local restaurants.
She is survived by her children: Daniel, James, Margaret and Angela, her six grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. Inez also leaves her close friends of over 30 years, Glenda Tuttle and Jan Bynan.
SERVICES: Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 500 Banfield Rd., Portsmouth.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, www.bcrf.org/. Arrangements are by Direct Cremation of the Seacoast, Hampton. An online guestbook is available at www.DirectCremationSeacoast.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019