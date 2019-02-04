|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Jack Nichols Arnold, 91, of Eliot, Maine passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Jack was born to Ellsworth Vaughn Arnold and Lois Nichols July 16, 1927, in Gardner, Mass. He graduated from Cushing Academy in 1945 and received an Engineering Degree from Northeastern University in 1949. He married Carol Forsyth in 1950, and they lived together in Marblehead, Mass. Together they raised three children.
He leaves as his legacy: Kristin Arnold Sawyer, Robin J. Arnold and her spouse Michael Wells, and John Arnold, as well as his grandchildren, Carrie Sawyer, Jeremy Sawyer, David J. Soter, Daniel Arnold, and Sarah Arnold. Jack also had four great-grandchildren; Alanna, Evie, Ella and Devin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Lee Hall and brother Peter Arnold.
Jack and Carol lived many years in Rolling Hills, Calif., Merritt Island, Fla., Danvers, Mass., and Kittery/Eliot, Maine.
Jack had a passion for sailing, skiing, woodworking and creating. He was also an inventor and continued his designing and engineering career into his 90s.
Jack served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square, Danvers, Mass. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St, Bldg 9, Lawrence, MA, 01843.
Online directions and condolences can be found at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2019