NORTH HAMPTON - James Paul Shrigley Jr., 63, died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital. He was born on May 22, 1955 in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late James P. Shrigley Sr. and Alice (Boisvert-Hall) Shrigley.
A resident of North Hampton, N.H., for the last five years and former resident of Exeter, N.H., James grew up in Lowell and was a 1973 graduate of Lowell High School. During his lifetime he worked in many Massachusetts stores including J. M. Fields, Caldor, Child World, and Market Basket. Most recently he was employed at Kohl's in Newington, N.H., as a Shoe Department Manager.
James was an avid football fan and supporter of the New England Patriots. He enjoyed being outside and loved to work in the yard.
He is survived by his son, James P. Shrigley III and his fiancé Megan Palmer of Exeter, N.H.; his aunt Louise Shrigley of Lowell, Mass.; and several cousins.
SERVICES: At the request of James, there will be no formal services. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., is assisting with the arrangements. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019