Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Jean Arris

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers KITTERY, Maine - Jean Arris, 87, of Kittery Point, Maine, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was born to the late Alvin and Laiti McIntyre on May 14, 1931 in Leominster, Massachusetts.



Jean graduated from Leominster High School in 1948, and after raising a family, returned to school to earn her B.A. from the University of New Hampshire in 1977. She worked for a time as a speech therapist at the Richie McFarland Children's Center in Stratham, New Hampshire.



Jean had lived in Kittery since 1972, where she was an active member of her community, volunteering at the Rice Public Library and the Kittery Historical Society. At the library she pursued a lifelong interest in genealogy, helping many research their Maine heritages. She was an avid traveler, journeying to her ancestral homelands Finland and Scotland with family members, as well as throughout the U.S. with Elderhostel. Jean enjoyed nature and animals, books and musicals.



Jean was preceded in death by her brother Richard McIntyre. She is survived by her brother Bruce McIntyre of West Newton, Massachusetts, daughter Lyn Wetherbee of Fishers, Indiana, and son Scot Arris of Kittery. She is also survived by grandchildren Todd and Ian Wetherbee, and great-grandchildren Jenna and Jared.



SERVICES: A memorial will be held in the spring for family and friends at a time and place to be named. Care of the Arris family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries