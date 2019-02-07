|
|
WELLS - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jeanne Marie Batchelor on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Maine Medical Center at the age of 87.
Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Bigelow Batchelor Jr., a son, John Batchelor, her beloved brother "Bud" Siegfried, and parents F. Beverly and Pearl (Gordon) Siegfried.
Jeanne is survived by her sister-in-law Nell Siegfried, her loving children and son-in-law; Anna Lothrop, Claude Breton, Holly Breton, Anthony Batchelor, Martha Nelson and Joseph Batchelor. She is also survived by her grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law whom she cherished dearly; Phillip Breton, Nicole Breton, Hillary Breton, Samantha Johnsen, Jeremy Johnsen, Henry Lothrop, Julia Lothrop, Starling Lothrop, Erskine Lothrop, and Kristina Madden; many wonderful nieces and nephews and their children; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander and Riley Madden and Wyatt and Sydney Breton. Jeanne was immensely proud of and devoted to her family.
Jeanne worked for many years as a real estate agent at Perkins Real Estate in Ogunquit where she met and worked with fellow real estate agent Walter Kallenback. Walter became like family to Jeanne, a true, beloved friend. She often used to say that she could not even imagine life without her Wally and all her dear friends, as they filled her heart with joy and made life "a lot more fun."
Jeanne's wish was to be at rest with her husband Bigelow at All Saints Episcopal Church in Phoenix, Arizona. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019