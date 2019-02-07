Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Jeanne Marie Batchelor


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne Marie Batchelor Obituary
WELLS - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jeanne Marie Batchelor on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Maine Medical Center at the age of 87.

Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Bigelow Batchelor Jr., a son, John Batchelor, her beloved brother "Bud" Siegfried, and parents F. Beverly and Pearl (Gordon) Siegfried.

Jeanne is survived by her sister-in-law Nell Siegfried, her loving children and son-in-law; Anna Lothrop, Claude Breton, Holly Breton, Anthony Batchelor, Martha Nelson and Joseph Batchelor. She is also survived by her grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law whom she cherished dearly; Phillip Breton, Nicole Breton, Hillary Breton, Samantha Johnsen, Jeremy Johnsen, Henry Lothrop, Julia Lothrop, Starling Lothrop, Erskine Lothrop, and Kristina Madden; many wonderful nieces and nephews and their children; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander and Riley Madden and Wyatt and Sydney Breton. Jeanne was immensely proud of and devoted to her family.

Jeanne worked for many years as a real estate agent at Perkins Real Estate in Ogunquit where she met and worked with fellow real estate agent Walter Kallenback. Walter became like family to Jeanne, a true, beloved friend. She often used to say that she could not even imagine life without her Wally and all her dear friends, as they filled her heart with joy and made life "a lot more fun."

Jeanne's wish was to be at rest with her husband Bigelow at All Saints Episcopal Church in Phoenix, Arizona. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now