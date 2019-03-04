|
KITTERY, Maine - Jeffrey T. Allen, 58, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Lahey Clinic, in Burlington, Mass., with friends by his side. He had been hospitalized for the last few weeks with complications from a car accident almost 40 years ago.
Though a lifelong resident of Portsmouth and Kittery, Jeff was born in Texas, the first son of the late Mary (Mills) Allen, a nurse, and Robert Allen. Both were serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time. The young military family would be transferred to Alaska, then live in Colorado, before their final station at Pease Air Force Base.
Jeff graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1978 and attended Plymouth State College. After his accident he began a career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he was a BankCard manager until his retirement a few years ago.
He lived with grace and a sharpened appreciation for enjoying life, with wide-ranging interests that spanned from fishing to lighthouse collectibles, blueberry picking to NASCAR and football -- usually with a small wager on the side. He made friends easily and cultivated those relationships with kindness and remembrance.
He is survived by his father, Robert, of Kittery; brother Robert Allen Jr., of Manchester; a niece and nephew; and many Mills cousins and relatives.
SERVICES: A memorial service is being planned for later in the year.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019