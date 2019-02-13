|
YORK, Maine - Jennie T. (Christie) McManus, age 101, died peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sentry Hill in York, Maine. Jennie was a 10-year resident of Sentry Hill and a long-time summer resident of York Beach, Maine.
She was born December 21, 1917 in Bangor, Maine, the only child of James and Jennie (Adams) Christie. Jennie was named for her birth mother, who died four days later. Her family in Bangor included her father, paternal grandmother, Nerenza Christie, and her step-mother, Eva (George) Christie.
Jennie was blessed with many friends, including the residents and staff at Sentry Hill. She had a life-long love of baking and she enjoyed distributing muffins, breads and cookies to friends and family near and far. She was a very engaged sports fan and she enjoyed the latest Patriots victory in Super Bowl LIII.
Jennie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James E. (Ted) McManus, who died February 11, 2008. She leaves two sons and their families: Tim and Amy McManus of North Andover, Massachusetts; and Dr. Michael McManus and Dr. Mary Hennessy of Auburndale, Wisconsin; and five grandchildren: Andrew, Brendan, Catherine, Patrick and Paul.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, February 15, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 16 in St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial will follow in the First Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to the Marshfield Clinic (for childhood cancer research), Attn: MCHS Foundation, 1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
