DOVER - Joan Marie (Youch) Stevens, R.N., 81, of Applevale Drive, died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital with her family by her side. She was a resident of Dover for nearly 40 years. She was born on October 27, 1937 in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph J. and Rose (Murray) Youch.



Joan graduated from Mahanoy City High School in 1955. She attended the Pottsville School of Nursing 1955-59 and became a Registered Nurse. She then joined the U.S. Air Force Nurses Corp. and served in Alabama, Texas and England. Her nursing career spanned fifty years and her favorites were the babies and the elderly. She worked for many years at Edgewood Nursing Home and retired from Riverside Rest Home in 2008.



She loved spending time with her grandchildren and shopping, especially on QVC. She will be missed.



Joan is survived by her children and their spouses Terri and Michael of Longbranch, Texas, Jim and Ann of Davis, California, Michelle and Tom of Pepperell, Massachusetts, and Pat and Tracy of Rochester, New Hampshire; her grandchildren Brittany, Josh, Connor, Claire, Spencer, Charlotte, Jack and Quinn; her sister Louise Casserly; 13 nieces and nephews and countless friends and loved ones.



She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, James R. "Steve" Stevens, whom she met while serving in England and married in 1962; and her brothers Martin J. Youch and Joseph J. Youch.



SERVICES: The wake will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, both at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home in Dover, New Hampshire. Interment will be immediately following at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, New Hampshire.



Family flowers only, donations may be made in Joan's honor to veteran's causes.