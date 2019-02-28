|
KENNEBUNK -- John Douglas Dickens, 81, a resident of Kennebunk and longtime public servant to many in York County, died peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019.
John was born August 24, 1937, in York, Maine, the son of John S. and Mary Bracy Dickens, and grew up on Mount Desert Island. During the fire of 1947, as an 11-year-old boy, he carried food and drinks to the firefighters.
As an elite athlete, John was highly sought after and shared time between York and Wells high schools. John joined the Army in March of 1956, serving as a military policeman. During his time in Germany, Elvis Presley was also serving there. Upon completing his tour in Germany, he was honorably discharged in February of 1959.
John worked in heavy construction on the interstate highway systems in New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, as well as the atomic energy plants in Maine and Connecticut. He served as highway foreman in Kennebunk for 28 years, and as a deputy in the York County Sheriff Department until his death, for a total of 42 years.
John's loves included hunting, skiing, playing golf, digging clams and working. He owned a number of race horses through the years that he helped train and care for. He was a 50-year Mason, a member of York Lodge #22 A.F & A.M in Kennebunk, Scottish Rite Body, Valley of Portland, and Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston.
John was predeceased by a nephew, Sean Sheehy; and brother-in-law, John F. Sheehy.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Eleanor Dickens; his daughters, Cindee Dickens and Jackie Dickens Walker; his grandchildren, Hannah, Naomi, Titus, John and Solomon; his great-grandchildren, Jayda, Makayla, Angela, Madison, Mason and Brooklyn; his sister, Marianne Sheehy; and Eleanor's sister Eedee and her husband, Jerry. He is also survived by 5 nieces, Jackie Lacy, Cherie Dopp, Janet Hennessey, Eileen Sheehy and Kerry Sheehy Randolph.
Visiting hours and a Masonic Memorial Service were held Monday, February 25 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Celebration of John's life was held Tuesday, February 26, at the Chapel. Spring Interment with military honors will be in First Parish Cemetery in York. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 in John's memory. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
