LOS ANGELES, Calif. - John Earl Hesketh Bethel, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. John was born in Hamilton, Bermuda, the son of Earl and Dorcas Bethel.
After moving to New York, John graduated from Eastern District High School in Brooklyn. He enlisted in the army as a woodwind specialist in the First Army Band, Anchorage, Alaska. After his discharge, he attended Brooklyn College and graduated from the New York Conservatory of Music where he studied classical clarinet. John moved to NH, and received a Masters in Music from UNH in 1969.
In 1972, John and his family moved to Bermuda where he set up instrumental music programs in five island high schools. Returning to the US, John began teaching at the Exeter Area Junior High School. For over 30 years, he developed and directed the popular EAJHS band program and inspired students in the areas of music theory and appreciation. After retirement, John continued to entertain locally and in Bermuda in numerous jazz combos and big bands.
John moved to Los Angeles in the last six years to be near his daughter's family but claimed he could never find a decent Maine lobster roll in California.
During his career, John played professional saxophone, clarinet and flute in many jazz bands and classical ensembles around New England and New York and is remembered for his passionate improvisation and arranging techniques. For the 1976 Exeter Bicentennial celebration John was invited to perform as the featured clarinet soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra.
He was also an ardent photographer, sailor, and gardener. He will be remembered for his dedication to his students, his sense of humor and the spirit of his music which brought so much joy to all.
John is survived by his daughter Gwen Bethel Riley, her husband Chris Riley, granddaughters Cleo and Jonna, and his former wife, Bonnie Taylor. John was predeceased by his son, Earl Bethel.
In his memory and honor, if anyone would like to make a donation in his name, please visit The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation site: https://www.mhopus.org and contribute to a great cause helping schools and students around the country keep music alive.
