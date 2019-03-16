|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine – John Robert Chase, Sr., 72, of North Berwick and a former long-time resident of North Hampton, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. John was born on Feb. 20, 1947 in Exeter, N.H., a son of the late Paul K. and Nathalie (Syphers) Chase, Sr.
Immediate family members include his wife, Marilyn (Ireland) Chase of North Berwick, his son John "Jay" Chase Jr. and his wife Lisa of Berwick, Maine, his daughter Sarah Welch and her husband John of Nottingham, N.H., his brother Wayne Chase and his wife Karen of Rocky Mount, N.C. and his sister Sharon Littlefield and her husband Ray of Portsmouth, N.H. John also leaves his grandchildren Emily Welch and Alicia Cadwell and his sister-in-law Jean Chase.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Brenda M. Chase who died in 2006 and his brother, Paul K. Chase, Jr.
SERVICES: A celebration of John's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Connect Community Church, 200 Chase Dr., Portsmouth, N.H. 03801. Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view John's full obituary, for burial date and time and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019