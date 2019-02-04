|
EPPING, N.H. - Julie A. Carr, 66, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at her home in Epping, N.H. surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 3, 1952 in Exeter, N.H., daughter of the late Jules Cartier and Rita (Bean) Copp.
Julie grew up in Exeter, N.H. and she was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1970. She was a longtime office manager for Omni Technologies, formerly in Brentwood, N.H., and most recently worked in the children's room at Harvey-Mitchell Memorial Library in Epping.
Julie had resided in Epping since the mid 1980s. On Oct. 24, 1992, Julie married James W. Carr and they enjoyed lovingly the last 27 years of marriage. Julie was so generous with her time as a volunteer. She volunteered at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass., at the Clothes Attic in Stratham, and was Secretary for the Friends of the Library in Epping for more than 10 years. Julie was also a longtime member of the "Ladies Who Wine & Dine."
Julie's favorite time spent was with her grandchildren. She also cherished being on the back of Jim's motorcycle taking a ride, and being the greatest mom to her daughters. Her hobbies included being an avid reader, anything in nature including flowers, plants, birds, mountains, camping and kayaking. She was unbeatable at Scrabble, she cross-stitched and was an amazing cook.
Her family fondly remarked at what a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend she truly was.
She is survived by her husband James Carr; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Thomas Burghardt, daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Rick Levesque, daughter, Colleen Coppinger, and daughter, Melissa Carr; grandchildren, Taylor, Sophia, Strummer, Gibson; great granddaughter, Avalee; siblings, Robin Currier, Brenda Babylon, Blaine Copp, Lynne Copp, Larry Copp, Lisa Copp Roy, and numerous nieces, nephews and several cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. The memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Epping Community Church, Epping, N.H. Spring burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either the , 166 South River Rd.#210, Bedford, NH 03110 or the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2019