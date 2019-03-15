|
|
NEWMARKET - Katherine Rose Canevari, 73, of Bennett Way, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence. Born August 26, 1945 in Meriden, Conn., she was the daughter of John Charles and Katherine Rose (Caupo) Canevari.
She graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden.
Katherine volunteered on the Stratham Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and she also loved horses.
She worked in the cafeteria at Lindt & Sprungli USA in Stratham.
Survivors include her brother, John Canevari and his wife Lise of Richford, Vt.; a niece, Kelly; a nephew, Brandon; and great-nephew Jacob.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019