Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
View Map

Katherine Rose Canevari


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine Rose Canevari Obituary
NEWMARKET - Katherine Rose Canevari, 73, of Bennett Way, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence. Born August 26, 1945 in Meriden, Conn., she was the daughter of John Charles and Katherine Rose (Caupo) Canevari.

She graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden.

Katherine volunteered on the Stratham Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and she also loved horses.

She worked in the cafeteria at Lindt & Sprungli USA in Stratham.

Survivors include her brother, John Canevari and his wife Lise of Richford, Vt.; a niece, Kelly; a nephew, Brandon; and great-nephew Jacob.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now